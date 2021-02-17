Intersection Near Rinku Sharma's Residence To Be Named After Him: North Delhi Mayor

Rinku Sharma was killed in Delhi's Mangolpuri last week

North Delhi Mayor and senior BJP leader Jai Prakash on Wednesday visited the family of party man Rinku Sharma, who was killed last week in Delhi, and announced that the road intersection near his house will be named after him.

After his nearly one-hour visit, the Mayor also appealed to the Delhi government to release Rs 1 crore in compensation and offer a job to his family.

A day earlier, Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra had met Rinku Sharma's family to provide financial assistance of Rs 1 crore, and alleged that the youth was targeted and killed for taking part in a donation drive for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

Pragya Thakur, the BJP MP from Bhopal also met his family in Delhi's Mangolpuri and extended her support and sympathies to them, said an aide of the MP.

The police have denied any communal angle in the murder of Mr Sharma, though BJP, VHP and Bajrang Dal leaders have been charging it was the fallout of his participation in a donation drive for the Ram temple.

"I met Rinku Sharma's family to express my condolences to them. As a Mayor, I made the announcement there that the "chowk" near his house will be named after him," Mr Prakash said.

Also, efforts will be made to see, if a job can be offered to family member, he said, adding, "We have asked for the biodata from his family."

"I also appeal to the Delhi government to release Rs 1 crore as compensation to his family," he said.

The mayor condemned Mr Sharma's murder and demanded that strictest action be taken against the culprits.

"The North Delhi Municipal Corporation will name Mangolpuri chowk in the name of the deceased, Rinku Sharma, for which a proposal will be brought by the area councillor Raj Prakash," he was later quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office.

The police have arrested five people in connection with 25-year-old Rinku Sharma's killing. The case has been transferred from the local police to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

