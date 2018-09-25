Inquiry Against Delhi University College Principal Over Irregularities

IS Bakshi, principal, Dyal Singh (Morning) College refuted the charges levelled against him.

The governing body of a Delhi University college has initiated inquiry against its principal over alleged financial and administrative irregularities, and directed him to proceed on indefinite leave.

However, IS Bakshi, principal, Dyal Singh (Morning) College refuted the charges levelled against him.

He said blatant lies were being spread against him by the college governing body chairman, Amitabh Sinha. He also accused Mr Sinha of flouting rules and ridiculing him in front of others.

Meanwhile, Mr Sinha claimed Mr Bakshi nullified the election of Rohan Awana, who was elected as the college union president.

In a statement before the governing body members, Mr Awana alleged Mr Bakshi had also threatened to rusticate him.

Refuting the charges, the principal said, "I have never made such statements. He (Awana) had flouted the election code of conduct and the election committee of the college had nullified his election. Sinha intervened and revoked the order and called a governing body meeting Monday".

He said he was informed about the meeting only on Sunday and asked to suspend all academic and non-academic activities for Monday, which he refused.

Mr Bakshi said he was denied entry and bouncers were deployed at the gates.

He said he received a mail on Monday evening asking him to hand over the keys to the principal of Dyal Singh (Evening) College.

Mr Sinha claimed Mr Bakshi boycotted the meeting and even galvanised teachers to disrupt the programme.

"We have constituted an inquiry committee to look into the allegations against Bakshi since we have received many complaints against him. He (Bakshi) has been asked to go on leave so that he cannot influence the investigation against him," the chairman said.

For more Delhi news, click here