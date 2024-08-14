Roads Near Red Fort To Be Closed On Independence Day. Check Traffic Advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police will close all roads leading to the Red Fort for general traffic from 4 am to 10 am on August 15 during the Independence Day celebrations.

PM Modi is set to deliver his eleventh consecutive address from the ramparts of the Red Fort

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver his eleventh consecutive address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day. This will be his first speech after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) returned to power for its third term.

The police will block the following roads:

  • Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chhata Rail

  • Lothian Road from GPO to Chhata Rail
  • SP Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk
  • Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort
  • Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg
  • Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg

The Delhi Traffic Police also advises vehicles without parking levels to avoid the following routes on August 15:

  • C-Hexagon India Gate
  • Copernicus Marg
  • Mandi House
  • Sikandra Road
  • W Point
  • A Point Tilak Marg
  • Mathura Road
  • BSZ Marg
  • Netaji Subhash Marg
  • JL Nehru Marg
  • Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmiri Gate
  • Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmiri Gate via Salimgarh Bypass

Moreover, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has also released its schedule for August 15, ahead of Independence Day celebrations. 

Delhi Metro Schedule for Independence Day, August 15

  • Metro services will start at 4:00 am from all terminal stations across all lines.

  • Trains will run every 15 minutes until 6:00 am, then follow the regular timetable.
  • Invitation card holders from the Ministry of Defence can enter and travel with a valid government-issued photo ID.
  • Valid entry and exit points for invitation card holders are Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, and Chandni Chowk Metro stations.
  • The Ministry of Defence will reimburse DMRC for travel costs.

