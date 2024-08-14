Roads Near Red Fort To Be Closed On Independence Day. Check Traffic Advisory

PM Modi is set to deliver his eleventh consecutive address from the ramparts of the Red Fort

The Delhi Traffic Police will close all roads leading to the Red Fort for general traffic from 4 am to 10 am on August 15 during the Independence Day celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver his eleventh consecutive address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day. This will be his first speech after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) returned to power for its third term.

The police will block the following roads:

Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chhata Rail

Lothian Road from GPO to Chhata Rail

SP Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk

Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort

Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg

Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg

The Delhi Traffic Police also advises vehicles without parking levels to avoid the following routes on August 15:

C-Hexagon India Gate

Copernicus Marg

Mandi House

Sikandra Road

W Point

A Point Tilak Marg

Mathura Road

BSZ Marg

Netaji Subhash Marg

JL Nehru Marg

Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmiri Gate

Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmiri Gate via Salimgarh Bypass

Moreover, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has also released its schedule for August 15, ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Delhi Metro Schedule for Independence Day, August 15