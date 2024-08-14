Roads Near Red Fort To Be Closed On Independence Day. Check Traffic Advisory

New Delhi:
PM Modi is set to deliver his eleventh consecutive address from the ramparts of the Red Fort
The Delhi Traffic Police will close all roads leading to the Red Fort for general traffic from 4 am to 10 am on August 15 during the Independence Day celebrations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver his eleventh consecutive address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day. This will be his first speech after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) returned to power for its third term.
The police will block the following roads:
The Delhi Traffic Police also advises vehicles without parking levels to avoid the following routes on August 15:
- C-Hexagon India Gate
- Copernicus Marg
- Mandi House
- Sikandra Road
- W Point
- A Point Tilak Marg
- Mathura Road
- BSZ Marg
- Netaji Subhash Marg
- JL Nehru Marg
- Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmiri Gate
- Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmiri Gate via Salimgarh Bypass
Moreover, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has also released its schedule for August 15, ahead of Independence Day celebrations.
Delhi Metro Schedule for Independence Day, August 15