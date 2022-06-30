Pics: Monsoon Reaches Delhi, Roads Flooded, Huge Traffic Jams

The sudden downpour on Thursday also affected traffic in the national capital.

Delhi on Thursday witnessed heavy rain after days of hot and humid weather.

Several areas in the city received rain this morning including East of Kailash, Burari, Shahdara, Patparganj, ITO crossing and India Gate.

The downpour brought respite from scorching heat by bringing the temperature in the national capital to 27.6 degrees Celsius.

People take shelter amid heavy rain in the national capital.

The India Meteorological Department's forecast for Thursday is that "weather conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon in several parts of India".

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into remaining parts of the Arabian Sea and Gujarat, some parts of Rajasthan, remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, entire Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and some parts of Jammu and Kashmir, some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, entire Delhi during next 24," the IMD said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Several roads were inundated after the sudden downpouring on Thursday morning.

Several roads in Delhi-NCR could be seen submerged in water, causing traffic chaos.

A kid enjoys the monsoon rain on a waterlogged road.

Waterlogging was reported from several areas including Pragati Maidan, Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Vinod Nagar, Pul Prahaladpur underpass, IP Estate in front of WHO building, under Zakhira flyover, Jahangirpuri Metro station, Loni Road roundabout and Azadpur market underpass.

The sudden rain has also affected flights in the region.

According to the weather office, Delhi has received just 24.5 mm of rainfall against the normal 66.7 mm since June 1, all of it being recorded during June 16-20.