AAP Lawmaker Helps Chase SUV With Cop Clung To It, Wants Driver Punished

After the driver rammed the police barricade, the cop jumped on to the car's bonnet to stop it.

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Jarnail Singh helped stop an SUV, which had a traffic cop stuck to its bonnet, he has alleged inaction by the Delhi Police in the case.

Mr Singh had tweeted a video of the incident that took place on Tuesday evening on the Naraina flyover and tagged Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik demanding strict action. He informed in his tweet that the driver was flagged down by the traffic cop, but he rammed the barricade after which the policeman jumped on to the car's bonnet to bring it to a halt.

Mr Singh chased the vehicle and helped the traffic police stop it, he wrote.

The video begins at this moment. The traffic constable is seen clung to the hood of a Hyundai Creta, clutching the e-challan machine, while the Tilak Nagar lawmaker is heard rebuking the driver. He then asks the cops to take away his car keys.

The woman accompanying the driver is heard threatening the cops with legal action. "Excuse me! What are you doing? I will sue you," said the woman in the video as she tried to grab the mobile phone used to record the episode.

Even as the police fined the violator, Mr Singh demanded stricter action against the man. He said that the policeman risked his life to perform his duty and the driver deserves strict punishment.

"Earlier, the police assured proper enquiry, but later when I called to check I got to know that they were allowed to go following a challan after they received a call from a senior official," Mr Singh told news agency ANI.

