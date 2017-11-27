In Delhi, Man Stabbed To Death Over A Glass Of Juice

A civil defence staff was stabbed to death by three men who had come to attack his friend following a fight over payment for a glass of juice, the police has said. All the accused have been arrested, they said.Yesterday, the police were informed that one Govind had been stabbed in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar. By the time they reached the spot, he was rushed to Bada Hindu Rao Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, a police official said.His heart was punctured due to multiple stabbing, the police said.Witnesses told the police that two persons came to have juice at Santosh's stall on Saturday afternoon. They wanted to have it for free which Santosh denied.The two people abused Santosh and later got into a scuffle with him. In the evening, they returned and called their friend Sagar to teach Santosh a lesson, the police said.Santosh's friends Mahesh and Sumit, who were present at the spot, called their friend Govind, a civil defence staff at the office of SDM, Rajouri Garden, for help, they said.During the fight, Mahesh and Govind were stabbed by the three accused. Govind died at the hospital, the police said. The three accused, Satish (23), Sandeep (30) and Sagar (30) were arrested, they said.