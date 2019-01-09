25-Year-Old Womans Body With Face Slashed Found In Suitcase In Delhi

Body of a 25-year-old woman was found in a suitcase in Delhi

The body of a 25-year-old woman, stuffed in a suitcase, was found in east Delhi on Tuesday night. The police have not yet been able to identify the woman. A man travelling in an auto-rickshaw spotted the abandoned suitcase on the roadside near the Kondli canal and alerted the police, said a senior officer.

After opening the suitcase, the police found the woman's body with her face down. The woman's face was slashed multiple times, said the police. She also had a name 'Mohit' tattooed on her hand.

The Delhi Police have started an investigation and scanning CCTV videos of the area. Nothing in the suitcase has given a clue to the investigators, said sources in the police.

