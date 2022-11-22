'I Killed My Wife': Delhi Man's Chilling Phone Call To Police

Delhi police have arrested 35-year-old Yogesh Kumar. (Representational)

When the phone rang at 8.10 am, cops in Delhi's Harsh Vihar wouldn't have expected that the caller would confess to murdering his wife. A police team rushed to the spot and found a woman lying on the floor.

The man, Yogesh Kumar, called the police on Sunday morning and informed them that he has murdered his wife. At his house in Sushila Garden, cops found his wife Archana lying on the floor unconscious.

She was shifted to a hospital where doctors declared her as brought dead.

Delhi police have arrested 35-year-old Yogesh Kumar.

Primary investigation revealed that the family was facing financial difficulties and Archana had borrowed a considerable amount from different sources. On Sunday, the couple had an argument, during which Yogesh strangled Archana.