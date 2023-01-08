Huge Traffic Jam In Delhi, Religious Procession Triggers Diversions

Restrictions are also expected on Monday and Tuesday, the police said.

Commuters in Delhi reported massive traffic jams in several parts of the city's central and south districts on Sunday as the police set up diversions to allow a religious procession to pass.

Traffic has been diverted near ITO, parts of the Ring Road and Mathura Road, Matia Mahal Road, Netaji Subhash Marg, Delhi Gate, BSZ Marg, and other areas.

Traffic Advisory



Traffic on the following roads and stretches will be affected as a religious procession will be taken out in connection with 811TH JRS-E-MUBARAK of Sufi Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti Ajmer Sharif on 08.1.2023, 09.1.2023, 10.01.2023 pic.twitter.com/VGxyvu4NMN — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 8, 2023

Restrictions are also expected on Monday and Tuesday, the police said.

Traffic restrictions may be imposed on Lodhi Road, Safdarjung Road, INA market, and from Hauz Khaz up to Qutub Minar in Mehrauli.

Commuters have been advised to leave with sufficient time due to possible delays and should use public transport to avoid congestion on roads.

People have been instructed to avoid parking their vehicles on the roadside which may cause hindrance to the flow of traffic.