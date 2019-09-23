'Howdy, Modi!' United Countries That Oppose Terrorism, Says Manoj Tiwari

PM Modi began his week-long trip to the United States on Saturday.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday said that the "Howdy, Modi!" event in Houston, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump were seen together on Sunday, has united all the countries who oppose terrorism.

"Trump's direct message to the world on terrorism shows that his country endorses the efforts and gives support to India in a bid to eradicate terrorism. This has united all the countries who oppose terrorism," Mr Tiwari told ANI.

Last month, Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status and Pakistan has been trying to gather international support on the issue. However, several countries have said that the Kashmir move is India's "internal matter".

Launching a scathing attack on Pakistan, former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore told ANI that Islamabad is always on the "reaction mode", while India is on "action mode".

"The ''Howdy, Modi!'' event was historic. The two leaders talked about trade, development, radical Islam and terrorism on one stage. PM Modi showed his report card to the whole world,'' said Mr Rathore.

The community summit, the first of its scale, was held at the NRG Stadium, one of the largest in US. PM Modi began his week-long trip to the United States on Saturday.

In a display of camaraderie, PM Modi was seen walking with Mr Trump to the event's stage upon the US President's arrival at the stadium at Sunday's event.

