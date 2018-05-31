Hot Weather Prevails In Delhi; Met Office Forecast Strong Wind Tonight

The minimum temperature was recorded at 29.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, said a Met department official.

Delhi | | Updated: May 31, 2018 00:17 IST
New Delhi:  Hot weather conditions prevailed in the national capital with the maximum temperature settling at 42 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The relative humidity level oscillated between 62 and 35 per cent.

The Met office has forecast generally cloudy skies along with the possibility of strong gusty winds for tonight.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 42 and 30 degrees Celsius respectively," the weatherman said.

Yesterday, the mercury soared to 44.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, while the minimum temperature settled at 25.9 degrees Celsius.

Delhi weatherIndian Meterological Department

