Heavy Rain Uproots Trees, Leads To Waterlogging Across Delhi: Official Report

Incessant rain on Wednesday submerged low-lying areas in waist-deep water across Delhi

Heavy rains in the national capital on Thursday led to waterlogging at nearly 50 locations while parts of buildings collapsed at some places, according to municipal reports.

Heavy rain in several parts of the national capital caused massive traffic snarls on many streets.

According to a monsoon report released by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, in north Delhi, the rains led to waterlogging at 25 different locations, including Burari, Rohini, Civil Lines, West Patel Nagar, Daryaganj, Nangloi and Paschim Vihar.

Trees were uprooted at 12 different locations and at nine places, parts of building collapsed due to the rain, it said.

In south Delhi, waterlogging was reported at 18 locations, including Bhogal, Tuglaqabad, Najafgarh, Khanpur and Madangir, an South Delhi Municipal Corporation report said.

In 30 different locations, such as Safdarjung Enclave, CR Park, Lajpat Nagar metro station area and Okhla, trees were uprooted, the report said.

Waterlogging was also reported at multiple locations in east Delhi.

Incessant rains had pummeled the national capital on Wednesday, submerging low-lying areas in waist-deep water and bringing traffic on key roads to a virtual halt.