Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Hit Delhi, Waterlogging In Several Areas

Visuals showed flooded roads in Delhi's Teen Murti and Janpath areas.

Heavy rain with thunderstorms hit the national capital on Saturday evening, bringing respite from the humidity. The downpour, however, also triggered waterlogging in several parts of the city.

#WATCH Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging near Teen Murti area in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/8SzaMhARGx — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020

Earlier in the day, the weather department had predicted maximum and minimum temperatures to settle around 35 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius with light to moderate rain in the city.

Delhi had recorded 236.5 mm rainfall in August this year, the highest for the month in seven years, according to an India Meteorological Department data. However, the city has recorded just traces of rainfall in the first five days of September.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 236.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 245.7 mm till August 30, a deficiency of four percent.

The precipitation on August 13 (68.2 mm) and August 20 (54.8 mm) accounted for more than 50 percent of the rains.

The capital had gauged 119.6 mm precipitation in August last year, and 206.5 mm in 2018.

It recorded 152.2 mm and 122.1 mm rainfall in August 2017 and 2016, respectively.