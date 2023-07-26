Heavy Rain In Parts Of Delhi And Noida, Roads Waterlogged

Some parts of Delhi NCR witnessed moderate rainfall yesterday as well.

Delhi witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall this morning, causing waterlogging in several areas of the city. The vehicular traffic was also affected due to lack of visibility on the roads.

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of the national capital. Visuals from Shantipath. pic.twitter.com/3uosfVnTa9 — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

Along with Delhi, parts of Noida and Ghaziabad were also hit by rain during the early hours of Wednesday morning. Following the thunderstorm accompanied with heavy rain, the schools in Noida will stay shut today.

#WATCH | UP: Noida wakes up to rain lashing parts of the city



(Visuals from Noida Sector 18) pic.twitter.com/eBjZUC9nHw — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 26, 2023

Some parts of Delhi NCR witnessed moderate rainfall yesterday as well. The continuous spell of rain raised the waterlevel of Hindon river, inundating several houses and roads in Greater Noida.

Yamuna River continued to overflow in Delhi with water level recorded at 205.45 meters at 7 am on Tuesday morning. The danger mark of the Yamuna River is at 205.33 meters. On Monday, the water level in Yamuna was at 206.56 metres.