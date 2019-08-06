Heavy Rain In Parts Of Delhi, More Showers Likely This Week

On Sunday, the weather station at Palam recorded 21.6 mm precipitation.

Delhi witnessed light rain today morning bringing some relief to the residents of the national capital.

Weather forecaster has predicted moderate rains in the coming days.

During the starting of the week, the weather department said that Delhi is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall till Wednesday, while on Thursday (August 8), the national capital will witness rain or thundershowers.

On Friday (August 9), skies will be generally cloudy with the possibility of rain or thunderstorm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

On Monday morning, the city recorded a low of 27.2 degrees Celsius and humidity levels at 85 per cent.

Delhi has recorded just 1.2 mm of rain against the 30-year average of 49.3 mm -- a shortfall of 98 per cent -- in August so far.

The city gauged 199.2 mm rains in July, which is five per cent less than the long-term average of 210.6 mm.

Overall, it has received 211.6 mm of precipitation against the long-term average of 325.4 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts, a deficiency of around 35 per cent, IMD data showed.

