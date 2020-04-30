Heavy Rain, Hailstorm In Ghaziabad And Noida Near Delhi

The cities of Ghaziabad and Noida near national capital Delhi witnessed heavy rain and hailstorm.

The cities of Ghaziabad and Noida near national capital Delhi witnessed heavy rain and hailstorm today. The rainfall started around 6.00 pm, followed by a hailstorm minutes later. The rain and cloudy skies also led to a dip in the temperature.

Surprisingly, there were no reports of rain from any part of Delhi while it rained heavily in the adjoining cities.

The sudden evening rain sent social media into an overdrive, with many people sharing videos and images on Twitter and Facebook.

Heavy rain, along with lightning and thunder, was seen in Delhi-NCR region last week too.