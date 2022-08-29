Head Constable Of Delhi Police Dies By Suicide Inside Station

Tyagi had been posted at Chandni Mahal police station in Central district. (Representational)

A 33-year-old head constable of the Delhi Police died allegedly by suicide inside a police station on Monday, a police officer said.

Rahul Tyagi hung himself from the ceiling of a barrack inside the Chandni Mahal police station using a bedsheet.

The matter came to light after Tyagi did not respond to repeated calls and his father informed a policeman about it. Some personnel of the police station rushed to the barrack and found that the door was bolted from inside. As Tyagi did not respond to their calls, they broke open the door and found him hanging from the ceiling, the police officer said.

He was rushed to the LNJP Hospital in a police vehicle to avoid any delay, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. The body has been sent for post-mortem and an inquest proceeding initiated, the police officer said.

Tyagi had been posted at Chandni Mahal police station in Central district since March 2021. He lived in East Babarpur in Shahdara and is survived by his wife, two sons and father, who retired in January this year.

