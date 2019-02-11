Upset Over Food, Guests At Delhi Wedding Beat Up Hotel Staff. Watch

Furniture, crockery and other hotel properties were destroyed in the chaos.

Highlights The fight began after the guests reportedly did not like the food Video of the incident shows guests smashing crockery, beating hotel staff The incident took place at a hotel in Delhi's Janakpuri

A wedding function in West Delhi's Janakpuri turned into a slugfest between the hotel staff and guests. The bone of contention apparently was the food served to the guests, which they reportedly didn't like.

In the video posted online, there is complete commotion in the hotel, with guests fighting with each other, smashing crockery and beating the hotel staff.

People are seen dragging, pushing each other in the serving area. Furniture, properties and crockery were destroyed in the fight.

The incident took place at Piccadily Hotel in Janakpuri.