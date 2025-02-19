Gone Within Minutes, How Gang Used Handheld Device To Steal Cars In Delhi

A gang that stole cars using a high-tech device to make duplicate keys has been busted by Delhi Police.

The gang, known to the police as 'Mehtab-Sameem Pilla' gang, used a handheld digital device made by Autel to access cars and drive them away.

Autel on its website says it is one of the world's leading providers of automotive intelligent diagnostics and inspection services.

Two wanted vehicle thieves and their aide from the gang were arrested, a police officer said, adding they have been pursuing the gang for some time.

The police received information that the key accused, Mehtab, and his aides were planning to steal cars in Narela Industrial Area. Two police teams hid in the area and waited for the gang to arrive. At 3 am, the police saw Mehtab and swooped in. They also arrested his aide identified as Faizal.

Two country-made guns and cartridges along with four stolen cars were recovered from the accused. Mehtab faces over 35 criminal cases.

The stolen cars include Swift, Brezza, Swift Dzire, Eco, and Alto K10 - all from Maruti Suzuki.

Mehtab, 30, is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. He was arrested for the first time in 2014. He specialises in stealing cars by misusing the Autel machine, the police said.

Faizal, 36 years, is also a resident of Meerut. He was a farmer before he joined Mehrab in stealing cars. Faizal for Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per night for car thefts. He is involved in six cases.

The third accused has been identified as Shahjaan alias Faizan, 32 years, a resident of UP's Muzaffarnagar. He worked as a driver for the gang of car thieves, and made Rs 5,000 per night.

The police said the gang members would switch off their mobile phones before stealing cars to stop the police from finding out their location.

About The Device

The gang used Autel's 'MaxiIM IM508', an ultraportable immobilizer and key programming device. Misusing this device, the gang would bypass the electronic control unit (ECU) of cars and generate a new key.

The car key programming tool can bypass security systems, and read or remove diagnostic codes of vehicles.

The gang would arrive at their target location, replicate the key of the vehicle they want, and drive away - all within minutes, the police said.

Automotive security experts have always advised motorists to use physical locking tools as deterrence in addition to the digital protection offered by car manufacturers. These tools can include gear lock and steering lock.