Gold Mobile Covers Worth 42 Lakh Seized From Chinese Men At Delhi Airport

Two Chinese men were arrested by the CISF at Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling out gold, moulded as mobile covers, worth Rs 42 lakh, officials said on Monday.

Yinsheng Zhuang and Haipeng Chen were intercepted on Sunday night at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport before they could board their Air India flight to Hong Kong.

The two passengers, both holding Chinese passports, had moulded the gold into two mobile covers and had painted them black to escape the scanner of anti-smuggling authorities, they said.

The two men, along with the 1.2-kg weighing gold mobile covers worth Rs 42 lakh, have been handed over to the Customs authorities by Central Industrial Security Force personnel, they added.

In a separate incident, the CISF caught two Indian men with 130 kgs of red sandalwood which they were carrying in an alleged illegal manner.

Rahul Kumar and Mairajuddin were supposed to take a Thai Airways flight to Bangkok before they were intercepted around 1:30 am on Monday.

The red sandalwood, of approx Rs 19 lakh, was seized and handed over to Customs officials, they said.

