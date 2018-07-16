Gold Biscuits Worth Rs 31 Lakh Seized From Airline Staff At Delhi Airport

Two men were handed over to the customs by the CISF team (File)

The CISF apprehended a person working for an airline at the Delhi international airport and an another man today for allegedly trying to smuggle gold biscuits worth more than Rs 31 lakh, officials said.

Md Javed, a passenger service assistant with an airline, was apprehended after he was found moving suspiciously by CISF officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal-3, they said.

He was intercepted inside a bathroom and 9 gold biscuits weighing more than 1 kg were seized from him, the officials said.

The airport employee, who holds a valid aerodrome entry (AEP) pass, disclosed that he got the biscuits from a passenger coming from Dubai and he was supposed to hand it over to another man waiting in the arrival area outside the terminal, they said.

While the passenger suspected to have smuggled the gold biscuits could not be nabbed, the man waiting to receive it from Mr Javed was apprehended by a Central Industrial Security Force team.

Mr Javed and the other man have been handed over to Customs authorities, they said adding that the estimated value of the cache is more than Rs 31 lakh.