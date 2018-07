Her baggage contained two gold bars weighing a total of two kilograms (Representational Image)

A Chinese woman was arrested by customs officials at the Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle gold worth around Rs 61 lakh into the country.



The passenger was intercepted after her arrival from Hong Kong on Friday, a statement issued today by the customs said.



Her baggage search resulted in recovery of two gold bars weighing a total of two kilograms and having market value of Rs 61 lakh, it said, adding that the Chinese national was arrested.