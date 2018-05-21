Go Live Or Go Silent: Delhi Government Bans Recorded Music In Pubs Hundreds of pubs in Delhi will be affected by the order. Restaurants that don't serve drinks can play recorded music as excise rules don't apply to them

Share EMAIL PRINT Delhi pubs cannot play recorded music. Live music is allowed, the Delhi government said New Delhi: The Delhi government has told bars not to play recorded music after residents at many areas complained of how noise from the watering holes disturbs their peace. Pubs can play only live music such as individual or band performances, the Delhi government has said, citing licence conditions that ban them from playing recorded music.



The Delhi excise department got the complaints from residents of the posh Khan Market and Defence Colony in south Delhi, and Rajouri Garden in west Delhi.



Experts say there is no scientific study on whether recorded or live music is less noisy when measured in decibel -- a unit used to determine the intensity of sound.



Hundreds of pubs in the national capital will be affected by the order. Restaurants that don't serve drinks, however, can play recorded music as they don't operate under excise rules.



"L-17 licence (for restaurants that serve food and alcohol) are only allowed for live singing and playing of instruments by professionals on their premises," Delhi excise commissioner Amjad Tak said.



There is no separate licence for pubs in Delhi, meaning any restaurant that wants to serve drinks must apply for the "Licence 17" or L-17. So the rules that apply to restaurants that serve drinks also apply to full-service pubs.

The National Restaurants Association of India has said its senior members are discussing the matter and will comment shortly.



Data shows the Delhi excise department collected Rs 305.85 crore in April this year, while it collected Rs 291.01 crore in the year-ago period.



The department has set a target of collecting Rs 5,200 crore as excise revenue in fiscal 2019. In fiscal 2018, it collected Rs 4,551.57 crore.



With inputs from PTI



