Gangster Killed In Shootout In Delhi

Virendra Mann aka Kale, a gangster, was killed in a shoot-out in the Narela area of the national capital on Sunday.

"Four-five miscreants came in a vehicle and started firing at Mann's car, who was on his way to meet a relative, near the Narela Industrial Area. It seems he was killed due to some old enmity," said Deputy Police Commissioner Gaurav Sharma.

According to the police, 14 criminal cases were registered against Mann, who had recently contested municipal elections.

A case has been registered and the police have decided to screen CCTV footage to identify the killers.

