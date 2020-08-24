Former Junior Wrestling Champion, 19, Arrested For Murder Attempt In Delhi

Kunal had a won a gold medal in the national junior wrestling championship in 2017.

A former junior national wrestling champion was on Monday arrested for allegedly attempting to kill a man to avenge his uncle's murder in 1993.

According to the police, a man named Pawan and his associates - Sompal and Lakshman - were shot at by two men on a motorcycle. A bullet grazed Pawan and hit Lakshman in the stomach. The injured were admitted in a hospital.

During investigation the police found that Pawan is an accused in three murder and one attempt to murder cases.

After probe, the police arrested the former wrestling champion Kunal and his friend Navin for the attack.

Kunal said his uncle and Pawan had an altercation in 1990, police said. He further told the police that the alleged criminal had killed his uncle in 1993.

He and his friend Navin conspired to kill Pawan to avenge his uncle's death, the police said.

Kunal had a won a gold medal in the national junior wrestling championship in 2017.