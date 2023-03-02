Former Air Force Officer, Wife Die By Suicide At South Delhi Home

The police are investigating the reasons behind the suicides.

A former Indian Air Force (IAF) officer and his wife died by suicide at their home in South Delhi, the police said today.

Ajay Pal, 37, and Monika, 32, died after allegedly taking poison at different times.

On Wednesday, Monika Pal reportedly found her husband in an unconscious state, frothing at the mouth. When she took him to hospital, he was declared dead.

Monika Pal returned home and allegedly took poison in the afternoon. When the police broke open her door, she was already dead.

Ajay Pal had reportedly quit the Air Force recently.

The two were married a year ago.

The police are investigating the reasons behind the suicides.