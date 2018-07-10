Foreign National Apprehended With Satellite Phone At Delhi Airport

GC Hughes, a British national, was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel after the phone was detected in his baggage, the official said.

Delhi | | Updated: July 11, 2018 00:50 IST
Satellite phones are only allowed for defence and other authorised personnel (File Photo)

New Delhi: 

A Leh-bound British passenger was today apprehended at the IGI airport in New Delhi for allegedly carrying an unauthorised satellite phone in his luggage, a senior official said.

GC Hughes, who was travelling to Leh in Jammu and Kashmir, was apprehended and handed over to the Delhi Police, as carrying a satellite phone is unauthorised and banned under law, he said.

The communication gadget is only allowed for defence and other authorised personnel, the official said.

Early this month, an Indian passenger was apprehended with a similar device by the CISF at this airport while he was about to take a flight to Leh.

Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airportDelhi AirportIGI Airport

