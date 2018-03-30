Flipkart Delivery Man Strangled With Shoe Lace, Stabbed For Late Service

The brother-sister duo also robbed Keshav off rupees 40,000 after he fell unconscious. Thinking he was dead, they dumped the bleeding man in a drain.

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: March 30, 2018 23:12 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Flipkart Delivery Man Strangled With Shoe Lace, Stabbed For Late Service

Flipkart has termed the situation as unfortunate and assured best possible care. (Representational)

New Delhi:  Keshav had only dialed a number to confirm the address of the customer residing in Delhi's Nihal Vihar. But the 28-year-old delivery man had no idea what horror awaited him on the other line. He soon landed into a heated argument with Kamal Deep, the customer, due to the late delivery.

She had ordered a rupees 11,000 cell phone from online shopping portal Flipkart. 

Things got out of control when an enraged Kamal Deep, 30, pushed the 28-year-old. After he fell on the floor, she got her hands on a pair of shoe laces and tried to strangulate him. But the horror story did not end there.

She then sat on the delivery man's abdomen before stabbing him multiple times. She was allegedly helped by her brother Jitender Singh, 34, in strangulating the man. 

The brother-sister duo also robbed Keshav off rupees 40,000 after he fell unconscious. Thinking he was dead, they dumped the bleeding man in a drain. 

Fortunately, passers-by spotted the man lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police following which the two were arrested. 

"A van used in the offence, a blood stained towel, a knife and shoe laces used to strangle the delivery man have been recovered," the police said. 

Comments
Flipkart has termed the situation as unfortunate and assured best possible medical care for Keshav.

  The delivery man is now admitted in Sanjay Gandhi hospital and is said to be recovering. 

Trending

Flipkartdelivery boy

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karnataka VotesDiabetesHIV & AIDSPNR StatusCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneLive Train Status

................................ Advertisement ................................