Flipkart Delivery Man Strangled With Shoe Lace, Stabbed For Late Service

She had ordered a rupees 11,000 cell phone from online shopping portal Flipkart.
Things got out of control when an enraged Kamal Deep, 30, pushed the 28-year-old. After he fell on the floor, she got her hands on a pair of shoe laces and tried to strangulate him. But the horror story did not end there.
She then sat on the delivery man's abdomen before stabbing him multiple times. She was allegedly helped by her brother Jitender Singh, 34, in strangulating the man.
The brother-sister duo also robbed Keshav off rupees 40,000 after he fell unconscious. Thinking he was dead, they dumped the bleeding man in a drain.
Fortunately, passers-by spotted the man lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police following which the two were arrested.
"A van used in the offence, a blood stained towel, a knife and shoe laces used to strangle the delivery man have been recovered," the police said.
The delivery man is now admitted in Sanjay Gandhi hospital and is said to be recovering.
There was an unfortunate attack on one of our delivery boys recently. We are working to ensure that he gets the best medical care and recovers soon. As an organisation we are committed to do everything for his health and his family's well being.— Flipkart (@Flipkart) March 29, 2018