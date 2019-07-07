Five More Arrested Over Communal Clash In Delhi's Chandni Chowk: Police

A total of 17 people have been arrested in the case till now. (Representational)

Five people, including four juveniles, were arrested in connection with Sunday's communal clashes in Delhi's Hauz Qazi area, the police said.

A total of 17 people have been arrested in the case till now.

On Sunday, a fruit seller, Sanjeev Gupta, had an argument with Aas Mohammad, who had parked his car outside his home. As the argument escalated, Aas Mohammad allegedly brought people with him and attacked the house of Sanjeev Gupta, who called the police.

As Aas Mohammad was called for questioning, a group demanded his release outside the police station. The group later attacked a temple in the neigbourhood and vandalised statues.

A few days ago, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik along with other senior officials of Delhi Police visited the area. During his visit, he assured the residents that culprits will not be spared. He had also held talks with people from both the communities as a part of the confidence-building measure.

Delhi Police has registered three FIRs in the case.

