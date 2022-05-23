Five Images From Delhi Rain, Storm

Parts of the city were affected by waterlogging and several trees were uprooted.

Several parts of Delhi witnessed heavy rain with thunderstorm early this morning, which affected flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, and caused power blackouts as well.

The airport authorities have requested the passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

"Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi Airport tweeted.

Parts of the city were affected by waterlogging and several trees were uprooted as well due to the strong winds and heavy downpour. The India Meteorological Department has predicted the rain and thunderstorm to continue in Delhi NCR for the next two hours.

"Today, just from 5:40 am till 7 am, the temperature fell by 11 degrees Celsius, from 29 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius," the India Meteorological Department said.

Photo taken at Lodhi Gardens

Commuters ride a scooter during rain in Ghaziabad. (PTI)

Vehicular movement has also been affected due to the rains.