Video: Fire At 4-Storey Residential Building In Delhi, 12 Rescued

A fire broke out at a four-storey residential building in Delhi today. Five fire engines are at the spot who have rescued 12 people so far.

Visuals from the spot show fire at the first floor of the East End apartment in the New Ashok Nagar area and huge plumes of grey smoke blanketing the whole structure. Some people can also be seen standing in their balconies.

The fire department received a call about the blaze at 3.34 pm.