Man Stabbed To Death After Intevening In Fight In Delhi's Kamla Market

A 55-year-old man was stabbed to death with a 'kirpan' (dagger) when he tried to stop a scuffle between his friend and the attacker ensued over money, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Central Delhi's Kamla Market Tuesday evening when Ganga Mehto was attacked by Gurdeep Singh allegedly for intervening in the fight between him and a 43-year-old Siya Ram, police said.

"We got a call about a scuffle at 6.13 pm at Kamla Market Police Station. When our team reached the spot, we found Gurdeep and Siya Ram had been taken to Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) for treatment," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan.

During investigation, police found that Gurdeep, a resident of Nangloi, has a finance business in Paharganj and had loaned Rs 1 lakh to Siya Ram three years ago.

He had come to collect the money when a scuffle broke out between him and Siya Ram prompting Mehto to intervene, the officer said.

Mehto, stabbed in the neck, was rushed to LNJP hospital in an auto but was declared brought dead, she said.

Siya Ram, who was also injured in neck and face, is out of danger, she said.

After the attack, Gurdeep tried to flee on his scooter but people around apprehended him and thrashed him, the officer said.

"We have registered a case under section 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Gurdeep, and arrested him. Weapon used has been recovered and further investigation is underway," Chauhan added.

