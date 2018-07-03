Eyes Of Family Members, Found Dead In Delhi House, Donated

The bodies of three generations of Bhatia family were discovered in their home

Eyes of the 11 members of a family, who were found dead in north Delhi's Burari, were donated to an eye bank on Monday.

Eyes of those died were donated to the Guru Nanak Eye Centre as the relatives said the family always wanted to help others.

"The family always helped others and by donating their eyes they can help 22 people as one pair of eyes can give sight to two people," a relative told reporters on Monday.

As the police investigate the events leading to the death of 11 of a family in Delhi, strange and chilling details are being examined closely.

The bodies of three generations of the Bhatia family were discovered in their home in north Delhi's Burari by a neighbour who found their grocery shop shut on Sunday morning.

The police were yet to establish the sequence of the deaths. A case of murder has been filed after handwritten notes pointed at a spiritual or mystical link to the deaths; the notes include what appears to be a guide to attaining salvation.

Only one, 77-year-old Narayan Devi, was found on the floor.

The 10 others, including Narayan Devi's daughter Pratibha, 57, sons Bhavnesh, 50, and Lalit Bhatia, 45, and their families, were found hanging from a net attached to the ceiling.

Bhavnesh's wife Savita, 48, and their three children Meenu, 23, Neetu, 25, and 15-year-old Dhruv, and Lalit Bhatia's wife Tina, 42, and their 15-year-old son Shivam were also hanging.