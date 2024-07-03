Evening Rain Makes Delhi Weather Pleasant, People Get Relief From Humidity

Met department also predicted heavy rainfall in Haryana and Chandigarh regions.

Evening in Delhi turned pleasant on Wednesday as the national capital saw rains bringing with it relief from humidity and heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) posted that moderate to intense rainfall over parts of Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas for a few hours today and advised people to avoid routes facing water logging problems.

Taking to its official X handle, the IMD posted, "Moderate to intense spell of rain over parts of Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas."

It further said, "The rainfall is very likely to cause slippery roads, low visibility, disruption in traffic, and localised water logging in low-lying areas."

Watch: Rain started at many places in Delhi, giving relief to people from the heat



(Visuals from Pandit Pant Marg)

The IMD further advised people to avoid going to areas that face water logging problem often. It also added, "Check for traffic congestion on your route and be updated with weather warnings."

Meanwhile, the Met department also predicted heavy rainfall in Haryana and Chandigarh regions. In a post, the IMD said, "Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on July 3, 2024."

The IMD also predicted moderate to intense rainfall spell (1-3cm/hr) likely to occur over Central and South Delhi and adjoining areas of Gurugram and Faridabad during next 2 hours.

As per IMD, light spell is 1 cm/hour, moderate spell is 1-2 cm/hour, intense spell is 2-3 cm/hour, very intense spell is 3-5 cm/hour, extremely intense spell is 5-10 cm/hour and cloud burst is greater than 10 cm/hour.

Also, several other parts of the nation, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh have recorded heavy rainfall.

In a post, IMD said, "In East Uttar Pradesh, heavy to very heavy rainfall during past 24 hours of 03.07.2024 in which Basti (Basti) recorded 24 cm rainfall, Fatehpur Tehsil (Barabanki) recorded 20 cm rainfall, Mukhlispur (Gorakhpur) recorded 15 cm rainfall, Ghanghata (Sant Kabir Nagar) recorded 15 cm rainfall, Nichlaul (Maharajganj) recorded 15 cm rainfall, Gaighat (Ballia) recorded 12 cm raimnfall and Muhammadi (Kheri) recorded 12 cm rainfall."

"In East Rajasthan, heavy to very heavy rainfall during past 24 hours of July 3, 2024, in which Dambola and Sagwara in Dungarpur district recorded 13 cm and 10 cm, respectively," the IMD said.

During the past 24 hours, Himachal Pradesh's Kataula (Mandi) recorded 15 cm rainfall, Pandoh (Mandi) recorded 11 cm and Sujanpur Tira (Hamirpur) recorded 8 cm rainfall.

