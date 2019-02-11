5 Men Wanted In Murder Cases Caught By Delhi Police After Shootout

Shootout in Delhi's Rohini early morning. Five men of the Neeraj Bawana gang caught

Five people wanted by the Delhi Police, in two murder cases, were caught early today after an encounter at Rohini in northwest Delhi.

A team of the special cell acted on a tip off and caught the five after a shootout near the Swarn Jayanti Park. Three of the five have been injured.

The men have been identified as Arpit Chillar, Sunil Bhura, Ravinder and Sukhvinder. The fifth one is a juvenile, said the police.

All the five in police custody are residents of Haryana, belonging to the Neeraj Bawana gang.

The police have found five guns and cartridges on them.