5 Men Wanted In Murder Cases Caught By Delhi Police After Shootout

Delhi | Updated: February 11, 2019 08:21 IST
Shootout in Delhi's Rohini early morning. Five men of the Neeraj Bawana gang caught


Delhi: 

Five people wanted by the Delhi Police, in two murder cases, were caught early today after an encounter at Rohini in northwest Delhi.

A team of the special cell acted on a tip off and caught the five after a shootout near the Swarn Jayanti Park. Three of the five have been injured. 

The men have been identified as Arpit Chillar, Sunil Bhura, Ravinder and Sukhvinder. The fifth one is a juvenile, said the police.

All the five in police custody are residents of Haryana, belonging to the Neeraj Bawana gang. 

The police have found five guns and cartridges on them.

