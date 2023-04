The official said that investigation is underway. (File)

A drone was spotted over the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, police said.

Information was received that a drone has been seen over the Chief Minister's residence at the Civil Lines area, a senior police officer said.

The official said that investigation is underway.

