Driver Allegedly Assaulted By Passenger For Not Stopping Bus In Delhi

A bus driver was allegedly beaten up by a passenger for not stopping the vehicle on Gokal Puri flyover on Monday, police said.

The driver, identified as Sudhanshu, is a resident of Harsh Vihar, they added.

The incident took place at around 12.30 pm on Monday. The bus was plying from Shahbad Dairy to Anand Vihar. When the bus reached near Gokal Puri flyover, a woman, aged around 55 years, asked him to stop but he refused, saying he would stop the vehicle at bus stand, Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), said.

Soon after, a person got up and asked the driver to stop. Later, a quarrel erupted between them following which the driver stopped the bus and the person kicked him on his knee and ran away, the DCP said.

There is swelling over his right knee and he was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for treatment, police said.

A case has been registered and police are trying to identify the accused, Mr Thakur said.