Domestic Help's Body Found At Delhi Employer's House In Bed Box

A 25-year-old domestic help was found dead at his employer's house in southeast Delhi's Jangpura Extension area on Tuesday, police said.

The dead, identified as Kamal, has been working in the house as a domestic help for nearly three years, they said.

The Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station received a call from a resident of the house alleging that their domestic help has died, police said.

On reaching the spot, police found the victim lying dead inside the box of a bed, with both his legs and neck tied with a plastic rope, a senior police officer said. The domestic help's body was found on the fourth floor, while the employers live on the second floor, police said.

A case of murder has been registered and CCTV cameras are being checked, the senior police officer said. All angles are being probed to ascertain the motive as well as to nab the suspects, he added.

