Domestic Help Arrested For Stealing Rs 7 Lakh In Cash, Jewellery In Delhi

A woman, working as a domestic help, and her friend were arrested for allegedly robbing Rs 7 lakh in cash and jewellery from a house in Greater Kailash 2 area of South Delhi, the police said today.

Officials said they have recovered Rs 5.10 lakh in cash and a part of the robbed jewellery.

The 31-year-old accused woman is a native of Faridabad, the police said.

Her accomplice, identified as 29-year-old Ravi Rajbhar, is a native of Madhubani in Bihar.

The woman was hired as a domestic help 17-18 months ago. On October 14, she left the house on the pretext of some emergency. Soon, the complainant realised that some ornaments and cash, which were kept in the wardrobe, were missing, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, the police said they analysed the CCTV footage installed in the vicinity of the area and received information about the accused.

Later, it was found that the two had fled to Bihar. When the police reached Bihar, they learnt that the two suspects had gone towards Delhi again, following which they were arrested, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central).

Interrogation revealed that they knew each other for the last six-seven years and owing to their poor financial condition, they had committed the theft, the police said.

