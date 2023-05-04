Displaced Delhi Professor's Death By Suicide Sparks Job Security Row

Former ad hoc professor Samarveer Mishran's death by suicide has raised a controversy in DU

Former ad hoc professor Samarveer Mishran's death by suicide has raised a big controversy in Delhi University (DU).

Many DU ad hoc professors who have been displaced to make room for permanent posts with new hiring have raised concerns over depression and disappointment. Some ad hoc teachers who have been displaced and NDTV spoke to alleged the process to hire permanent staff is "biased". They asked to remain anonymous.

Mishran, 33, who taught at Hindu College's Philosophy Department, died by suicide after he was displaced by the college that had been taking interviews to fill permanent positions.

After letting him go, Hindu College had called back Mishran, only to let him go again, his sister Divya Mishran told NDTV, adding DU's actions pushed him into depression as he had got an opportunity at another place before he was called back again.

He left no note, the police said.

Mishran had been teaching at Hindu College for seven years. The death by suicide of the ad hoc professor has sparked protests by both student and teacher groups, seeking justice for ad hoc professors who have been displaced.

Mishran's colleagues in Hindu College told NDTV he was one of their brightest.

His family alleged the college's actions led to him dying by suicide.

"My brother was very happy because he was living his dream. At first when he was displaced, he accepted it and was trying to cope. He even got another opportunity, but Hindu College called him back and displaced him again within 15 days. My brother's morale was shattered. We tried to console him, but it was late," Mishran's sister Divya Mishran told NDTV.

Ad hoc teachers alleged 80 per cent of them has been displaced, which DU has denied. The professors said at least 456 ad hoc staff out of 615 have been displaced. DU, however, said only 150 have been displaced.

There has been continuous hiring for permanent positions and of the 5,000 vacant positions, 2,000 have been filled, DU said.

DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said they want to fill all permanent positions as soon as possible.

"The university is determined to fill all the permanent positions at the earliest. This process would do away with hiring of ad hoc professors," Mr Gupta said.

He denied all the allegations by former ad hoc teachers and student and teacher groups. Mr Gupta said the interviews are transparent and are as per UGC regulations.

"Teachers with over 10 to 15 years of experience have been displaced. Many of them are depressed and clueless because they don't know what and how will they survive. If they were not good, why were they not let go earlier, instead of being retained for years?" Hindu College Associate Professor Dr Chandrachur Singh said.

Pankaj Sarma, who had been teaching as an ad hoc professor at Kirori Mal College for over 10 years, was among those who had been let go. "We have helped so many students pursue their dreams, but now our dreams are being shattered. My wife is unemployed. I have lost my job, and I have toddler and a family to take care of. I am clueless what to do," Mr Sarma told NDTV.

Other ad hoc teachers who NDTV spoke to alleged the interviews for permanent positions are biased as only those who are aligned with the hiring committee's ideology are getting entry.

Two requests to look into this allegation have been filed before the Delhi High Court.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) said that increasing weightage from 20 per cent to 100 per cent in interviews was done based on a report by an expert committee. The Delhi High Court has ordered the UGC to show the report, which the UGC hasn't done yet.