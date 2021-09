Delhi Diesel Generator Users Asked To Install Emission Control Devices

The users of such Diesel Generator sets also have the option to shift to gas-based generators.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has directed all users of diesel generators of 125 KVA and above capacity in the capital to install emission control devices on their Diesel Generator sets by October end.

In a reminder to an order issued on July 2, the pollution control authority said owners of such Diesel Generator sets will attract penal action if they don't comply with its directions within 120 days from the date of the first notice.

It said the devices to be installed on Diesel Generator sets must be approved by one of the five Central Pollution Control Board-recognised laboratories and should capture at least 70 percent of the emissions.

The users of such Diesel Generator sets also have the option to shift to gas-based generators.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)