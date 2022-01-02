Delhi's SOPs As Vaccination For 15-18 Age Group Starts Tomorrow

Delhi today announced that 159 centres have been selected for vaccinating children in the 15-18 age group. The national capital will start giving Covid vaccines to the teens from tomorrow.

The vaccine option for those in the 15-18 age group would only be Covaxin, according to an official document. Besides Covaxin, the adult population of the country is being administered Covishield and Sputnik V.

Those in the age group of 15-18 would be required to produce an ID proof and a school ID card to get the Covid vaccine in Delhi.

The state's health minister Satyendar Jain has said that Delhi has the capacity to vaccinate three lakh people daily, of which 1-1.5 lakh people are currently being vaccinated.

Of the 159 centres earmarked for inoculation of 15-18 year olds, 21 are in the South-West district in Delhi.

"The maximum vaccination centres are in the South West district - 21. Central Delhi has 17, East Delhi has 15 and 18 centres in New Delhi," the government said in its official notification.

The government has also come up with a fresh set of protocols for schools that will serve as vaccination centres.

Every such school would have a nodal officer. Class teachers would be in charge of disseminating information about vaccination centres to the parents.

The national capital today reported 3,194 new Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 20, and one death while the positivity rate rose to 4.59%, according to data shared by the city's health department.

Sunday's tally of coronavirus cases was 17% higher than the 2,716 infections registered a day before.