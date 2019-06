Delhi's Social Welfare Institutions To Undergo Fire Safety Audit

A massive fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh area in February killed 17 people. (File)

The social welfare department of the Delhi government has ordered a fire safety audit of all its institutions in the national capital, months after a massive fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh area killed 17 people.

According to the department, it runs many institutions, including seven schools for specially-abled people in about 10 districts and homes for the aged and mentally-ill people.

Social Welfare Secretary Rashmi Krishnan has written to all the head of institutions, asking them to initiate the fire safety audit of buildings under their control.

"You are requested to kindly undertake the necessary audit and point out existing deficiency so that corrective and proactive action may be taken prior to any untoward incidents," Ms Krishnan said in the letter.

In another written communication, the secretary asked officers concerned to contact the director of the Delhi Fire Services and have the requisite fire safety audits conducted in respect of buildings under their control.

In the aftermath of the Karol Bagh fire in February, the Delhi government had directed the fire department to inspect buildings which are five floors or more. In its report, the government found that several hotels were not following laid down rules pertaining to fire safety and others.