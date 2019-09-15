Delhi Woman, Set On Fire By Husband, Dies At Hospital: Police

The police have registered a case against the woman's husband. (Representational)

A 24-year-old woman, allegedly set on fire by her husband, died at a hospital on Friday, the police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in west Delhi's Raghubir Nagar, the police said.

Poonam, 24, died at Safdarjung Hospital on Friday night after being burnt by her husband on Monday.

According to the police, the SDM Patel Nagar had recorded the woman's statement at the hospital and registered a case against her husband.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.