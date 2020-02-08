Delhi Woman Cop Shot Dead While Walking Home From Metro Station

Preeti Ahlawat, 26, was posted at the Patparganj Industrial Area police station in east Delhi.

A woman police officer was shot dead in north-west Delhi on Friday night, less than a day before the Delhi election.

The incident took place at around 9:30 pm when sub-inspector Preeti Ahlawat, 26, was walking home from the metro station in Rohini area. She was returning home from work and got off the metro when the assailant shot three times at her. Ms Ahlawat was shot in the head and died on the spot, the police said.

Police personnel reached the location and took her body for autopsy. CCTV footage from the locality has been taken. Though the police said the attacker has been identified, no arrests have been made.

Preeti Ahlawat was posted at the Patparganj Industrial Area police station in east Delhi. The 2018 batch sub-inspector is from Haryana's Sonepat and was staying at a rented accommodation in Rohini.

Tight security arrangements are in place across the national capital for today's election for 70 assembly seats in Delhi. Police and paramilitary personnel have been posted at various locations. Barricades have been placed and vehicles are being checked on several roads.