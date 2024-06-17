Delhi Woman Brutally Murdered By Father For Refusing Marriage: Cops

They often had heated arguments over this (Representational)

On a day celebrated as Father's Day, a woman in Delhi was allegedly brutally murdered by her father and left in a field, the police said today.



The blood-soaked body of the young woman was found in a field near Delhi's Kanjhawala area on Sunday.

According to the police, the woman wanted to marry her boyfriend but her father, Nandkishore, had other plans. He had been pressing her to marry someone of his choice.

Father and daughter often fought over this, they said.

On Sunday, Nandkishore, who works as a glass-cutter, allegedly took his daughter to the field in a cab. He allegedly used a glass cutter to kill her.

He had allegedly consumed alcohol in the cab and bragged to the driver about killing his daughter. The police say after reaching the field, he paid the driver to leave before killing his daughter.

Nandkishore has been arrested. The incident has sparked shock in the neighbourhood.