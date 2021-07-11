Delhi Woman Allegedly Kills Her Infant After Fight With Husband: Police

She killed the boy in a fit of rage, the police said.

A woman in Delhi allegedly strangled her 11-month-old infant after a fight with her husband, the police said.

According to South Delhi Deputy Commissioner Atul Thakur, when police reached the crime scene at Fatehpur Beri area, the infant had already died at a hospital. When questioned, the child's parent accused each other of the murder. However, investigation revealed the boy's mother had strangled him with her stole.

"Both the mother and father were alleging against each other for killing the infant. Detailed investigation was taken up using CCTV footage from the village, call records, statements of witnesses. This revealed that the mother had committed the crime," the police said in a statement.

The police said the accused told them that the couple had a fight on July 9 over not taking the infant - who had been suffering from fever - to the hospital.

She killed the boy in a fit of rage, the police added.

She has been arrested.