Minimum Temperature In Delhi Settles At 25.4 Degrees, Light Rain Predicted

Delhi witnessed pleasant weather conditions on Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 25.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the weather office said.

The national capital received 2 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am.

The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light or moderate rain for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 30 degrees Celsius.

At 8.30 am, the relative humidity was recorded at 89 per cent.

