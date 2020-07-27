Sultry Weather In Delhi; Light Rains Expected In Next Two Days

Humidity levels shot up to 94 per cent, causing inconvenience to residents. (Representational)

The national capital reeled under sultry weather on Monday, as large parts of the city remained dry without rains.

Similar weather is predicted for the city over the next two days, with only sporadic light rains.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 37.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

The maximum temperature oscillated between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius in most parts of the city.

Humidity levels shot up to 94 per cent, causing inconvenience to residents.