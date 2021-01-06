Watch: Rain, Hailstorm In Delhi And Nearby Areas

The rain started around 7 am, followed by hailstorm minutes later in parts of Delhi.

New Delhi:

The national capital woke up to rain and hailstorm this morning. The rain started around 7 am, followed by hailstorm minutes later in parts of Delhi. The rain and cloudy skies also led to a dip in the temperature.

The rain continued in the national capital for the fourth consecutive day.

Yesterday, the minimum temperature rose to 13.2 degrees Celsius, six notches more than normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

Social media users shared videos of streets and neighbourhoods covered in hail stones.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 1.3 mm rainfall till 5:30 pm. The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road and Ridge recorded 5.3 mm, 0.4mm and 4.8 mm rainfall, respectively, during the period.